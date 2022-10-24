US Bancorp DE Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,115 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 435.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 0.5 %

TLK opened at $27.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

