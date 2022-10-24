US Bancorp DE Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after buying an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after buying an additional 2,968,003 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

