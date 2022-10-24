US Bancorp DE Has $4.05 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 12.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $65.35 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average of $76.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. UBS Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.