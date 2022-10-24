US Bancorp DE Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Illumina by 15.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 613 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Illumina by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 51.3% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Illumina by 91.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,788 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $218.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.99. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3,644.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

