US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.18.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $148.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.45 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.