US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 865.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,647 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,015 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1,110.5% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.39.

Shopify stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

