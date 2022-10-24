US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 748,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,929 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $141.55 on Monday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.88 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $1.16. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 37.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

