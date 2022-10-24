US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ferguson by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,247,000 after acquiring an additional 79,835 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ferguson by 790.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Ferguson by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $102.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.32.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ferguson from £132 ($159.50) to £125 ($151.04) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,091.30.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

