US Bancorp DE Makes New Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 178,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:WOPEY opened at $21.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOPEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.