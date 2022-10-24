US Bancorp DE Purchases 14,041 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $99.17 on Monday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $123.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.93.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.