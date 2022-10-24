US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,655 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 611,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.94.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $174.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile



IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

