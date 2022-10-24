US Bancorp DE Purchases 34,513 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,513 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 542,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 180,905 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 638,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,121 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 29,874 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 157,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after buying an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 62,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDU opened at $21.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $28.15.

