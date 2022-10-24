US Bancorp DE Purchases 3,869 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 66.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 14.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 17.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after buying an additional 66,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ Trading Up 0.8 %

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on LKQ to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. LKQ’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

