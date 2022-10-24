US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,085 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,528 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Repligen stock opened at $167.68 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $306.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.78 and a 200-day moving average of $185.93.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

