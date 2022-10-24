US Bancorp DE Purchases 757 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,846,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,810.8% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 367,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,738,000.

LMBS opened at $46.67 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

