US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,457,000 after buying an additional 539,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4,749.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,824,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,422,000 after buying an additional 1,787,305 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

