US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 436,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,947,000 after buying an additional 433,131 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 528.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $64.64 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.11.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.