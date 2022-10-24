US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $714.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $674.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $647.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $761.04. The company has a market cap of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,328 shares of company stock worth $44,662,648 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

