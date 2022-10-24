US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JBHT opened at $163.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

