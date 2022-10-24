US Bancorp DE Sells 1,627 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 19.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 957,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN opened at $126.81 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.76.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SGEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $181.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Seagen in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.21.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.