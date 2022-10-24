US Bancorp DE Sells 1,873 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,968,000 after purchasing an additional 743,743 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after buying an additional 770,870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $229.49 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.