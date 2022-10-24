US Bancorp DE Sells 22,927 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,927 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Criteo were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 59,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Criteo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,187,000 after acquiring an additional 127,813 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Criteo Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.24 million. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,968,598.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Articles

