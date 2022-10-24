US Bancorp DE Sells 2,633 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 261.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 153.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.07.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $219.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.89 and a 200 day moving average of $237.18. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

