US Bancorp DE Sells 2,971 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $72.50 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $72.76. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

