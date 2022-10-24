US Bancorp DE Sells 4,178 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 115,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 78,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.87.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Shares of DFS stock opened at $92.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.75.

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.