US Bancorp DE Sells 49,563 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49,563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 456.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 41,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,318 shares of company stock valued at $238,241 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $23.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.37. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

