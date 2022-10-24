US Bancorp DE Sells 4,968 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after acquiring an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after acquiring an additional 691,299 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after acquiring an additional 392,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

