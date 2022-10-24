US Bancorp DE Sells 6,898 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,797 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,865,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,597,000 after purchasing an additional 91,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,495,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,913,000 after purchasing an additional 147,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,761,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,805,000 after purchasing an additional 152,105 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,607,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.01. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 9.59%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Stephens increased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.