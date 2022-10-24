US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after acquiring an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,646,000 after acquiring an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $237.98 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $422.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

