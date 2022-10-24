US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.28.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $124.58 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

