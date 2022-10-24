Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $316.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

