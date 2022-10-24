Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $28,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after buying an additional 156,432 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $77.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

