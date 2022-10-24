Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,812.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,749,713. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $295.84 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $179.96 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.49 and a 200-day moving average of $280.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

