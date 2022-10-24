Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 977,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,292 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $27,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after buying an additional 46,167 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $2,654,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,289,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,338,000 after buying an additional 764,441 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $36.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

