Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 370,834 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,473,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,834 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $26,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 184.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $6.64 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.06%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.