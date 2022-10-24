Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 79,357 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $24,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after buying an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Webster Financial by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,177,000 after buying an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS opened at $49.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

