Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 93,102 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $28,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Trading Up 3.1 %

JBL opened at $61.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

