Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 2,445.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,901 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $24,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $66,000.

OLLI opened at $53.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $75.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

