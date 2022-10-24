Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,598 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $26,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 232,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $33.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SASR. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

