Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 135 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $23,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8.1% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNX opened at $85.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 4,997,878 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $800,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,903.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at $227,862,075.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,161 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

