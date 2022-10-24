Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 197,477 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,477 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $24,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $4,918,548.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,970,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of SWTX opened at $24.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $77.70.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

