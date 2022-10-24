Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 51,086 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,086 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $26,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,012,000 after acquiring an additional 676,015 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,877,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 156,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $19.24 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The business had revenue of $18.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

