Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 76,632 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 182.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76,632 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $24,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 64.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $115,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 83,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 219,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $214.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $194.89 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.69 and its 200 day moving average is $218.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

