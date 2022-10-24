Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,715,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $26,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 123,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $17.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $21.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

