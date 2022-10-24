Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,645 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $25,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 54.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $70.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

