Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 708,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $25,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

