Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 429,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after buying an additional 1,274,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after buying an additional 634,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $648,232,000 after buying an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TJX Companies by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $485,794,000 after buying an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $66.76 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.