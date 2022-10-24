Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $27,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ventas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 143.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,873,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 785.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 973,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,123,000 after purchasing an additional 863,525 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

VTR opened at $36.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 733.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,600.72%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

