Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $24,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $5,415,184.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,811,914.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $148.32 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

