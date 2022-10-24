Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 683.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 633,251 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $24,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMC. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $43.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,994 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

